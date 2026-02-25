Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Israel: Building Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a landmark visit to Israel, meeting with key leaders to bolster strategic cooperation across various sectors. The visit, marked by cultural celebrations and significant diplomatic engagements, signifies deepening partnerships between India and Israel.

Excited members of the Indian diaspora speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Israel for a pivotal two-day state visit, generating anticipation among the Indian diaspora. In a show of cultural diplomacy, Soniya, a young Indian residing in Israel, expressed her enthusiasm about performing Tiruwadra, a traditional dance from Kerala, before the Indian leader. After preparing for weeks, she eagerly awaits the opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural heritage.

Similarly, Shilpa, who has lived in Israel for over a year, shared her excitement and optimism about the visit's potential to strengthen bilateral relations. The visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with both leaders keen on expanding the 'robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership' that the two nations enjoy.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of enhancing ties with Israel, spotlighting areas such as science and technology, innovation, agriculture, and security. He plans to engage in talks with Netanyahu to further cooperation in these sectors and to address regional and global issues. Notably, Modi will also make history as the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, celebrating the democratic values shared by the two countries. During his visit, he will also meet with Israel's President Issac Herzog.

