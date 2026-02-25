Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel: Deepening Ties and Historic Firsts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a pivotal two-day state visit, marking another step in the deepening of the strategic partnership between India and Israel. Invited by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi's visit aims to bolster the robust ties shared by the nations.

Upon landing at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, Modi was greeted with a Guard of Honour as Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, extended a personal welcome. The presence of Israeli dignitaries, including Ambassador Reuven Azar, underscored the significance of the visit, which Modi described as an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Jerusalem buzzed with anticipation, decorated with Indian tricolours in recognition of Modi's arrival. During his stay, Modi is set to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so, a testament to the strong parliamentary bonds between the two countries.