India-Israel Relations: A Controversial Frontier

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar likened Israel to a 'second Gujarat' for PM Modi, criticizing his ties with the Middle Eastern nation. As Modi prepares for a state visit to Israel, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused him of moral cowardice amid global criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Updated: 25-02-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:48 IST
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that Israel serves as a 'second Gujarat' for him, alluding to Modi's frequent visits and close ties with the nation. Kumar condemns Israel for its actions in Gaza, claiming it acts against humanity's interests.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh joined the fray, labeling Modi's upcoming visit to Israel as an act of 'moral cowardice', particularly as international scrutiny intensifies on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi's visit, scheduled for February 25-26, occurs amidst growing global criticism of Israel's policies.

During the visit, Modi is expected to discuss the India-Israel Strategic Partnership with Netanyahu, focusing on areas like science, technology, and security. The discussions will also touch upon regional and global issues. Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, cementing bilateral ties further. (ANI)

