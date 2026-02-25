India-Israel Relations: A Controversial Frontier

Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that Israel serves as a 'second Gujarat' for him, alluding to Modi's frequent visits and close ties with the nation. Kumar condemns Israel for its actions in Gaza, claiming it acts against humanity's interests.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh joined the fray, labeling Modi's upcoming visit to Israel as an act of 'moral cowardice', particularly as international scrutiny intensifies on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi's visit, scheduled for February 25-26, occurs amidst growing global criticism of Israel's policies.

During the visit, Modi is expected to discuss the India-Israel Strategic Partnership with Netanyahu, focusing on areas like science, technology, and security. The discussions will also touch upon regional and global issues. Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, cementing bilateral ties further. (ANI)