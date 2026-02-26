PM Modi Strengthens India-Israel Ties with Tech Focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jerusalem emphasized strengthening India-Israel relations through technology and innovation. Highlights included discussions with Israeli PM Netanyahu and urging Israeli investment in India. Modi was honored with the Speaker of the Knesset medal, reflecting deep bilateral trust and mutual respect.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant diplomatic visit to Jerusalem on Wednesday, underscoring the burgeoning tech partnership between India and Israel. During discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi spotlighted Israel's advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, healthcare, and more, while inviting Israeli companies to explore investment opportunities in India.
Modi's active engagement on social media platform X highlighted his experiences in touring a tech exhibition with Netanyahu, where he was impressed by Israeli innovation in sectors like cybersecurity, water resources, and agriculture. Modi urged the Israeli youth to collaborate with Indian talent, fostering a spirit of tech-driven partnership.
The visit also saw Modi being awarded the Speaker of the Knesset medal, one of Israel's highest parliamentary honors, signifying the deep trust and strategic alignment between the two nations. Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh and agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed their pride in the honor, emphasizing the strong India-Israel partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
