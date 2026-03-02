Senate Censures Pauline Hanson Over Divisive Remarks

On Monday, Australia's Senate formally censured far-right lawmaker Pauline Hanson following inflammatory remarks she made regarding Muslim people. Hanson, leader of the anti-immigration One Nation party, sparked outrage during a discussion about the potential return of Islamic State militants' relatives to Australia.

The censure motion was spearheaded by Penny Wong, leader of Australia's center-left Labor government in the Senate, targeting Hanson for her comments perceived to vilify Muslim Australians. The motion passed with the backing of the minor Greens party and a few members of the conservative Liberal party.

Hanson dismissed the censure as a mere 'stunt' and exited the chamber angrily. Known for her controversial views on immigration, Hanson has previously worn a burqa in Parliament to advocate for banning the garment publicly. Her One Nation party has seen an upswing in opinion polls amid rising support for anti-immigration policies.