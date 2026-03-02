Senate Censures Pauline Hanson Over Divisive Remarks
Australia's Senate censured far-right lawmaker Pauline Hanson over controversial remarks about Muslims. The motion, led by Penny Wong of the Labor government, passed with support from the Greens and select Liberal senators. Hanson dismissed the censure as a 'stunt' and left the chamber in protest.
- Country:
- Australia
On Monday, Australia's Senate formally censured far-right lawmaker Pauline Hanson following inflammatory remarks she made regarding Muslim people. Hanson, leader of the anti-immigration One Nation party, sparked outrage during a discussion about the potential return of Islamic State militants' relatives to Australia.
The censure motion was spearheaded by Penny Wong, leader of Australia's center-left Labor government in the Senate, targeting Hanson for her comments perceived to vilify Muslim Australians. The motion passed with the backing of the minor Greens party and a few members of the conservative Liberal party.
Hanson dismissed the censure as a mere 'stunt' and exited the chamber angrily. Known for her controversial views on immigration, Hanson has previously worn a burqa in Parliament to advocate for banning the garment publicly. Her One Nation party has seen an upswing in opinion polls amid rising support for anti-immigration policies.