Trailblazer in Economics: Prof. Krishnamurthy Subramanian Receives Prestigious Alumni Award

The University of Chicago honors Prof. Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian with the Alumni Award for Professional Achievement, marking him as the first Indian economist to win in 85 years. His contributions span landmark economic surveys and pivotal roles, including Chief Economic Adviser to India and IMF Executive Director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:44 IST
Professor Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, honoured with the University of Chicago Alumni Award for Professional Achievement. (Photo: X/@SubramanianKri). Image Credit: ANI
In a momentous accolade, Professor Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian has been bestowed with the Alumni Award for Professional Achievement from the University of Chicago, marking a historical first for an Indian economist. Announced via an official press release, this award recognizes his profound contributions to India's economic landscape.

Professor Subramanian, who was India's Chief Economic Adviser from 2018 to 2021 and is noted for his role as Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund, joins an elite group of awardees which includes Nobel laureates and global figures like Paul Samuelson and Claudia Goldin. His work, particularly the Economic Surveys of India, has been hailed for laying the intellectual groundwork for India's path to self-reliance, with an emphasis on competitive markets and inclusive development.

His early analysis of the COVID-19 economic impact as a supply-side disruption and the articulation of a V-shaped recovery were instrumental in boosting confidence in India's economy. As part of his academic and advisory roles, Subramanian has left a lasting legacy, further underscored by his receipt of distinguished alumnus awards from all his alma maters.

