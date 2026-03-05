Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

Maharashtra is poised to outpace the national economy with an expected growth rate of 7.9% by the fiscal year 2025-26, as revealed in the state's pre-budget Economic Survey. This growth is fueled by a strong service sector, favorable agricultural conditions, and significant infrastructure investments.

The report highlights the state's nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at Rs 51 lakh crore, driven by financial, real estate, and professional services growth. With 60% of the economy attributed to services, this sector remains a major economic driver, projected to grow by around 9%.

Maharashtra remains a top destination for investments, attracting the highest foreign direct investment inflows among Indian states. Infrastructure expansion continues to strengthen the state's competitiveness, with improving employment metrics marking Maharashtra's sustained economic growth momentum.

