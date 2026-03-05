Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average
Maharashtra is expected to experience substantial economic growth of 7.9% by 2025-26, surpassing national projections. The state's service sector will drive this expansion, while agriculture benefits from favorable monsoon conditions. Infrastructure, substantial investments, and a robust financial ecosystem bolster Maharashtra's status as a leading economic hub in India.
Maharashtra is poised to outpace the national economy with an expected growth rate of 7.9% by the fiscal year 2025-26, as revealed in the state's pre-budget Economic Survey. This growth is fueled by a strong service sector, favorable agricultural conditions, and significant infrastructure investments.
The report highlights the state's nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at Rs 51 lakh crore, driven by financial, real estate, and professional services growth. With 60% of the economy attributed to services, this sector remains a major economic driver, projected to grow by around 9%.
Maharashtra remains a top destination for investments, attracting the highest foreign direct investment inflows among Indian states. Infrastructure expansion continues to strengthen the state's competitiveness, with improving employment metrics marking Maharashtra's sustained economic growth momentum.
