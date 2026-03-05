Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

In a strong diplomatic statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advocated for ending the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine swiftly, emphasizing that military confrontation fails to resolve issues. These remarks followed his extensive discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where shared values of law, dialogue, and diplomacy were underscored.

Modi highlighted the importance of a swift resolution, emphasizing, "Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort toward peace." Modi's media statement resonated with the belief that such conflicts should not linger and must be addressed through peaceful means.

The discussions with Finland also paved the way for advancing India-Finland relations, focusing on digitalization and sustainability as strategic partners. This includes cooperation in areas from AI to 6G telecom, clean energy, and quantum computing. Furthermore, the potential India-EU free trade agreement is anticipated to significantly boost trade and technology ties between India and Finland.

(With inputs from agencies.)