Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for a swift resolution to global conflicts, highlighting India's diplomatic alignment with Finland. Modi emphasizes strengthening India-Finland relations through digitalization and sustainability, and the potential of an India-EU free trade agreement to enhance trade, investment, and technology cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:09 IST
In a strong diplomatic statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advocated for ending the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine swiftly, emphasizing that military confrontation fails to resolve issues. These remarks followed his extensive discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where shared values of law, dialogue, and diplomacy were underscored.

Modi highlighted the importance of a swift resolution, emphasizing, "Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort toward peace." Modi's media statement resonated with the belief that such conflicts should not linger and must be addressed through peaceful means.

The discussions with Finland also paved the way for advancing India-Finland relations, focusing on digitalization and sustainability as strategic partners. This includes cooperation in areas from AI to 6G telecom, clean energy, and quantum computing. Furthermore, the potential India-EU free trade agreement is anticipated to significantly boost trade and technology ties between India and Finland.

