Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Missiles and drones reportedly from Iran hit the Nakhchivan airport in Azerbaijan, causing a fire. Although the situation remains unclear, video evidence shows smoke near the terminal. An official statement is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, missiles and drones, ostensibly launched from Iran, struck the airport in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday.

The incident, confirmed by a source close to the Azerbaijani government, ignited a fire at the site. Authorities are expected to issue an official statement imminently.

Video footage purportedly from the scene reveals dark plumes of smoke billowing from near the Nakhchivan International Airport terminal, located just 10 kilometers from the Iranian border. The exact number of projectiles that impacted the area remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

