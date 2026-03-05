Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, missiles and drones, ostensibly launched from Iran, struck the airport in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan on Thursday.

The incident, confirmed by a source close to the Azerbaijani government, ignited a fire at the site. Authorities are expected to issue an official statement imminently.

Video footage purportedly from the scene reveals dark plumes of smoke billowing from near the Nakhchivan International Airport terminal, located just 10 kilometers from the Iranian border. The exact number of projectiles that impacted the area remains undisclosed.

