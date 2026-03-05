Italy's Strategic Air Defense Support in the Gulf

Italy is gearing up to bolster air defense support for Gulf countries amid heightened regional tensions caused by Iranian air strikes, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced. She highlighted Italy's alignment with other European nations, including the UK, France, and Germany, in providing security assistance.

The decision underscores the presence of Italian nationals and troops in the region. Meloni stressed the imperative of protecting approximately 2,000 troops and tens of thousands of citizens currently residing in the Gulf, given the region's crucial role in energy supplies for Italy and Europe.

In response to inquiries about the potential deployment of U.S. military bases on Italian soil for these operations, Meloni reassured that current bilateral agreements remain intact. She clarified that any extension of base usage would require parliamentary approval, asserting Italy's stance against entering any conflict.

