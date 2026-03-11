Left Menu

Rastriya Swatantra Party Leads Nepal's Elections with Proportional Representation Victory

Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party tops the proportional representation vote count, securing a significant lead within the House of Representatives. With 51,57,130 votes, it surpasses major parties like the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. The party aims for a majority essential for constitutional amendments as final results are pending.

  • Nepal

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has emerged as the frontrunner in Nepal's proportional representation election vote count, accumulating a substantial 51,57,130 votes.

The Election Commission of Nepal, which disclosed the tentative numbers on Wednesday, notes that the RSP leads the pack, eclipsing significant political players like the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML.

With the final results still to be officially announced, RSP's dominant position places it on the verge of securing a simple majority within the 275-member House of Representatives, an outcome crucial for substantial legislative reforms.

