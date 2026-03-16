Global Forces Unite for Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 in Guam

International naval forces have converged at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam for Exercise Sea Dragon 2026, a multinational anti-submarine warfare drill led by the United States Navy. The month-long exercise in March includes participants from the Indian Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

According to the Australian Ministry of Defence, the Royal Australian Air Force has committed a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and 50 aviators to partake in the exercise. These participating forces aim to enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities while fostering stronger regional cooperation among allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The training scenarios, featuring both simulated and live submarine targets, will test and refine the speed, precision, and coordinated mission execution of the multinational aircrews. This format encourages greater interoperability between participating navies and air forces, as underscored by Squadron Leader Bryce Martin. He stated that Sea Dragon 2026 provides an essential platform for the RAAF to hone its skills and solidify ties with regional allies, while showcasing the critical role of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft in maritime defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)