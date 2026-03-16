Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile's 2026-2027 Budget Session Kicks Off in Dharamshala

The 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has initiated its 11th session, focused on the 2026-2027 financial year, in Dharamshala. Held from March 16-30, the session's commencement was announced by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel. The gathering was attended by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Sikyong Penpa Tsering, alongside other key figures.

The assembly opened with the Tibetan national anthem, followed by Speaker Tenphel's address acknowledging the Dalai Lama and international supporters for preserving Tibetan heritage in exile. The session appointed Acting Speakers and an Ad Hoc Committee, reiterating appreciation to India and other supporters for aiding the Tibetan cause.

Discussions highlighted concerns over China's legislative moves promoting "ethnic unity," perceived as threats to Tibetan identity. Penpa Tsering, holding the Finance portfolio, unveiled a budget proposal of Rs 3,407.42 million. The session emphasized the importance of renewing US funding and strategizing political efforts against Chinese policies globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)