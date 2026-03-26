IRGC Launches Retaliatory Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has embarked on its 82nd sequence of retaliatory assaults against the US-Israeli alliance, utilizing an array of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Iran's Press TV cites that these actions are a direct response to prior air raids that targeted Iran's civilian infrastructure and vital installations.

The IRGC's operations began on Thursday, with specific focus on American sites in the al-Kharj and Arifjan regions of Saudi Arabia, along with the US Defence Logistics Site and Patriot radar systems in Bahrain's Sheikh Isa area. Swarms of kamikaze drones have also reportedly destroyed key fuel depots and military hangars, marking a significant escalation.

In what was described as an 'impact-driven' offensive, targets extended to a military command center within occupied territories and sites tied to Israel's nuclear program near the Dead Sea. Footage from these areas depicts the extent of the damage caused by Iranian projectiles, as the IRGC and its allies stage extensive campaigns against Israeli and US positions.