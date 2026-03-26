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Trump's Unconventional Claim: Iran's Proposal and Peace Plan Rejection

President Trump alleged that Iran offered to make him their Supreme Leader, a claim met with global scrutiny. Meanwhile, Iran rejected a US-backed 15-point peace plan aimed at de-escalating tensions, with Trump asserting that diplomacy is possible although military pressure will persist if Iran resists compromise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:32 IST
Trump's Unconventional Claim: Iran's Proposal and Peace Plan Rejection
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that has sparked significant international attention, President Donald Trump alleged that Iran proposed he become their new Supreme Leader, a gesture he quickly dismissed. This accusation comes as Iran officially rejected a US-designed 15-point peace proposal, casting doubt on the prospect of de-escalating the ongoing tensions.

The alleged Iranian offer, which Trump humorously recounted to the National Republican Congressional Committee, was met with skepticism. He claimed that Iranian leaders were desperate for a deal but feared repercussions from both domestic circles and the US. Trump emphasized that Iran's leaders had expressed a willingness to negotiate, albeit covertly.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth highlighted the dual approach of continuing military operations while staying open to diplomatic solutions. Despite public rejection from Iran's leadership, the White House asserts its commitment to exploring all potential pathways to cease the hostilities, amid challenges of mistrust and opposing geopolitical interests. Yet, as the situation unfolds, the region remains poised for continued turbulence.

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