In a fiery statement on Saturday, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf issued a stark warning to Israel, asserting that Tehran's response to recent military provocations would quicken the downfall of Israel's defense establishment. The remarks were made in the context of Israeli military chief's warnings about internal challenges within the Israeli army.

Ghalibaf alleged that Israel's strikes on Iran's industrial assets are part of a strategic tactic to deflect attention from weaknesses within the Israeli military. He emphasized that, rather than being reactive, Iran's retaliation strategy is calculated to exploit these vulnerabilities, projecting confidence from Tehran's standpoint.

The comments from Iran follow those by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, who recently cautioned that the IDF might face collapse due to shortages and pressures amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. Zamir highlighted a dire need for new legislative action to support the military's structure, including updated conscription and reserve duty laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)