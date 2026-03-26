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Ryan Thomas: A Midfielder's Resilient Return to International Football

Ryan Thomas, a New Zealand midfielder, faced numerous challenges with injuries, leading to doubts about his international football career. After a determined comeback, he has been recalled to the national team, showcasing resilience and gratitude for the opportunity to possibly play in the World Cup, despite previous setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:17 IST
Ryan Thomas: A Midfielder's Resilient Return to International Football

New Zealand midfielder Ryan Thomas is reclaiming his international football career after numerous setbacks involving surgeries and strenuous rehabilitation. Despite enduring a series of knee injuries, Thomas is hopeful about participating in the World Cup, given his recent recall to the All Whites squad.

The decision by coach Darren Bazeley to include Thomas in the national team last August marked a significant triumph for the PEC Zwolle captain. It came nearly six years after his last international appearance, amid a turbulent phase of injuries and repeated doubts over his playing future.

Thomas expressed deep gratitude for Bazeley's unwavering support during his difficult times. As New Zealand gears up for its first World Cup appearance since 2010, Thomas returns to the squad for crucial friendlies against Finland and Chile, underscoring the importance of balancing club and international commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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