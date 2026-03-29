Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Security Concerns Deepen in Balochistan Over Recent Fatalities

Recent incidents in Balochistan, including the discovery of a missing teen's body and multiple fatalities, have heightened security concerns. Authorities have yet to respond to allegations of violence and repression, as international organizations are urged to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:28 IST
Rising Tensions: Security Concerns Deepen in Balochistan Over Recent Fatalities
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The discovery of a missing teenager's body and several fatal incidents have sparked renewed concerns about security in Balochistan. The body of seventeen-year-old Yawar Habib, missing for months, was recovered with gunshot injuries along the Turbat-Pasni road. Officials confirmed the identity through his brother.

According to sources, Yawar was abducted by unidentified armed men outside the Balochistan High Court in June 2025. His family's protests, including sit-ins on the CPEC highway, demanded his safe return. These incidents have intensified the outcry over security practices in the region.

In another incident, Obaidullah Baloch, a farmer, was fatally shot allegedly by Frontier Corps personnel in Surab district. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned the act and highlighted similar incidents involving Muhammad Amir and Abdullah, urging international human rights groups to step in. Pakistani officials have yet to respond to these grave allegations.

TRENDING

1
Sealed Fate: Unpaid Dues Halt Maharashtra's Dry Port Project

Sealed Fate: Unpaid Dues Halt Maharashtra's Dry Port Project

 India
2
Prison Suspensions Shake Up: Allegations Rock Parappana Agrahara

Prison Suspensions Shake Up: Allegations Rock Parappana Agrahara

 India
3
Wildlife Way: A Groundbreaking Overpass on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Wildlife Way: A Groundbreaking Overpass on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

 India
4
Preserving Traditions, Embracing Future: PM Modi Praises Naga Community's Educational Efforts

Preserving Traditions, Embracing Future: PM Modi Praises Naga Community's Ed...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026