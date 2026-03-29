Rising Tensions: Security Concerns Deepen in Balochistan Over Recent Fatalities

The discovery of a missing teenager's body and several fatal incidents have sparked renewed concerns about security in Balochistan. The body of seventeen-year-old Yawar Habib, missing for months, was recovered with gunshot injuries along the Turbat-Pasni road. Officials confirmed the identity through his brother.

According to sources, Yawar was abducted by unidentified armed men outside the Balochistan High Court in June 2025. His family's protests, including sit-ins on the CPEC highway, demanded his safe return. These incidents have intensified the outcry over security practices in the region.

In another incident, Obaidullah Baloch, a farmer, was fatally shot allegedly by Frontier Corps personnel in Surab district. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned the act and highlighted similar incidents involving Muhammad Amir and Abdullah, urging international human rights groups to step in. Pakistani officials have yet to respond to these grave allegations.