Mexico's Missing Persons: Unveiling the Data Behind Disappearances

Mexican officials revealed on Friday that they have potentially identified more than 40,000 individuals previously declared missing, thanks to a detailed examination of official databases, including tax and marriage records.

This scrutiny over the past year revealed that 40,367 entries, representing 31% of all cases, showed activity across government records, suggesting that these individuals might be alive and traceable.

Despite finding 5,338 people so far, challenges persist with approximately 46,000 records lacking vital information. This issue is compounded by poor database management and decades of drug-related violence, drawing attention to Mexico's need for effective legal oversight and deeper investigations into organized crime-related disappearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)