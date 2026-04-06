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Tensions Rise as US Evaluates Iran's Proposal Amid Heightened Conflict in West Asia

President Donald Trump confirmed receiving Iran's peace proposal to end West Asia's conflict, calling it significant but inadequate. Trump emphasized the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and warned of military action. Concurrently, Iran rejected the US's ceasefire plan, proposing its own strategy to address regional hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:44 IST
Tensions Rise as US Evaluates Iran's Proposal Amid Heightened Conflict in West Asia
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration has received a proposal from Iran aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking to reporters at the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump described the proposal as a 'significant step' but underscored its insufficiencies.

The President stated, 'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,' defending his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He argued that without this decision, the Middle East would face significant threats, mentioning potential military strategies targeting Iran's infrastructure.

In contrast to US initiatives, Iran dismissed a US ceasefire proposal deemed 'excessively demanding,' instead unveiling its own comprehensive 10-point plan for peace. This plan emphasizes the cessation of hostilities, secure transit in the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting international sanctions. Talks with Oman on maritime security continue amid these tense negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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