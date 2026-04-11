Escalating Alarm Over Systematic Repression in Balochistan and Karachi

Recent allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial detentions are intensifying scrutiny of state actions in Balochistan, with activists cautioning that this pattern of repression is beginning to extend into urban centers such as Karachi.

Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch took to social media platform X to assert that these incidents form part of a 'systematic policy' targeting Baloch communities. She alleged that extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances are almost a daily occurrence, posing significant human rights issues in the region.

A statement reveals that on April 8, security forces allegedly raided the Shafi Goth area of Shah Ali Goth in Karachi, detaining nine members of a family, including minors and a woman named Shakeela. Such actions, which clearly breach constitutional protections and due process, have intensified alarm, indicating a shift that moves beyond primarily targeted adult males.

Sammi Deen Baloch describes this as a sign of a broader collapse of legal safeguards, accusing the government of operating 'above the law' without accountability. While enforced disappearances have long plagued Balochistan, rights advocates now voice concerns over their increasing reach both geographically and demographically, calling it a 'systematic and silent genocide.' The activist blames the ongoing lack of international attention for emboldening these state actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)