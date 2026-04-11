Left Menu

Escalating Alarm Over Systematic Repression in Balochistan and Karachi

Allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial detentions in Balochistan are spreading to Karachi, drawing severe scrutiny. Activist Sammi Deen Baloch denounces these actions as systematic repression against Baloch communities, raising human rights concerns. Recent raids exposed the unjust detention of families, including minors, signaling an alarming tactic escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:17 IST
Escalating Alarm Over Systematic Repression in Balochistan and Karachi
Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch (Photo/X/@SammiBaluch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Recent allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial detentions are intensifying scrutiny of state actions in Balochistan, with activists cautioning that this pattern of repression is beginning to extend into urban centers such as Karachi.

Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch took to social media platform X to assert that these incidents form part of a 'systematic policy' targeting Baloch communities. She alleged that extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances are almost a daily occurrence, posing significant human rights issues in the region.

A statement reveals that on April 8, security forces allegedly raided the Shafi Goth area of Shah Ali Goth in Karachi, detaining nine members of a family, including minors and a woman named Shakeela. Such actions, which clearly breach constitutional protections and due process, have intensified alarm, indicating a shift that moves beyond primarily targeted adult males.

Sammi Deen Baloch describes this as a sign of a broader collapse of legal safeguards, accusing the government of operating 'above the law' without accountability. While enforced disappearances have long plagued Balochistan, rights advocates now voice concerns over their increasing reach both geographically and demographically, calling it a 'systematic and silent genocide.' The activist blames the ongoing lack of international attention for emboldening these state actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

 India
2
Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn: Modi at Jangipur rally.

Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Con...

 India
3
Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

 India
4
Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026