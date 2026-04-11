Mamata Banerjee Opposes BJP's UCC, Alleging Election Misconduct

In a fiery address ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', criticizing their push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). She vowed to revoke the contentious bill if her party gains majority control.

Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to erode democratic processes, suggesting that free and fair elections are compromised under BJP rule. Her accusations included allegations that the Delimitation Bill was introduced in Parliament without proper debate, aiming to divide Bengal and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Raising concerns over election integrity, Banerjee lambasted the BJP for exploiting the Supplementary Identity Registry (SIR) for electoral advantage, labeling it a scam to disenfranchise voters. She condemned the deletion of 90 lakh names and referenced alleged attempts to cancel her candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)