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Diplomatic Engagement: Iran, US Talks in Pakistan

An Iranian delegation, including key officials, met with Pakistan's Prime Minister and Army Chief to discuss peace talks involving the US. The talks occur amid a two-week ceasefire in the US-Iran conflict. Discussions aim to facilitate peace in West Asia, impacting international diplomacy and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:35 IST
Diplomatic Engagement: Iran, US Talks in Pakistan
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In a significant diplomatic engagement, Iranian officials convened with Pakistan's leadership on Saturday to deliberate on US-Iran peace talks. The discussions, held amid a temporary US-Iran ceasefire, are crucial for regional stability and are garnering global attention for their potential to influence international diplomacy.

The Iranian contingent, led by prominent figures such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Pakistan seeking dialogue with US delegates represented by Vice President J D Vance. These talks follow a contentious period marked by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism regarding the negotiations, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to facilitating constructive dialogue. The outcome of these discussions could have far-reaching impacts on West Asian security, global energy markets, and broader geopolitical relations.

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