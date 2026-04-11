Diplomatic Engagement: Iran, US Talks in Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Iranian officials convened with Pakistan's leadership on Saturday to deliberate on US-Iran peace talks. The discussions, held amid a temporary US-Iran ceasefire, are crucial for regional stability and are garnering global attention for their potential to influence international diplomacy.

The Iranian contingent, led by prominent figures such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Pakistan seeking dialogue with US delegates represented by Vice President J D Vance. These talks follow a contentious period marked by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism regarding the negotiations, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to facilitating constructive dialogue. The outcome of these discussions could have far-reaching impacts on West Asian security, global energy markets, and broader geopolitical relations.