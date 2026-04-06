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Court Clears NDF Activists of 2008 Murder Charges

Seven activists from the National Democratic Front were acquitted by a court on charges related to the 2008 murder of a former CPI(M) worker. Despite accusations and allegations surrounding the case, the judgment comes after examining extensive evidence and testimonies. The decision suggests a complex backdrop of political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:10 IST
Court Clears NDF Activists of 2008 Murder Charges
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In a significant legal development, a court has acquitted seven National Democratic Front activists of charges related to the 2008 murder of former CPI(M) worker U K Salim. The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court made this decision on Monday, turning a key page in the long-standing case.

The acquitted individuals, including C K Latheef and K C Latheef, were accused of involvement in the death of Salim at Hussanmotta on July 23, 2008. Although allegations centered on a reported clash over a CPI(M) poster, doubts linger regarding the true motives behind the incident.

The court's verdict followed the examination of 27 witnesses, 44 documents, and 10 pieces of material evidence, reflecting a thorough investigative process. Salim's father had earlier pointed to potential involvement by CPI(M) activists, adding layers to the case's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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