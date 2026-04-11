High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Peace Talks at Islamabad Crossroads

In a pivotal moment for Middle Eastern diplomacy, Islamabad has become the focal point for peace discussions between the United States and Iran. Elham Kadkhodaee, an Assistant Professor at the University of Tehran, commented on the cautious optimism within Iran, emphasizing that while expectations are tempered, there's hope for meaningful progress.

Kadkhodaee pointed out significant shifts in Iran's negotiation stance, mentioning the strategic leverage Iran holds, particularly through its control over the Strait of Hormuz. She asserted that the American military option is increasingly untenable, given the global economic repercussions.

This round of talks sees Iran asserting its demands robustly, notably its insistence on including Lebanon in any ceasefire agreement, highlighting Hezbollah's strategic importance as an ally. Meanwhile, high-level US figures, including Vice President JD Vance, engage in broader diplomatic efforts in Islamabad, marking a critical juncture for regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)