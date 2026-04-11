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Lawmakers Demand Clarity on 48 Group Club's Ties with CCP

Leading U.S. and UK lawmakers, including John Moolenaar and Jeff Merkley, have requested the 48 Group Club to disclose its connections with China's Communist Party and its influence network. The letter seeks transparency on the organization's potential role in advancing Beijing's strategic objectives through elite engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:07 IST
Lawmakers Demand Clarity on 48 Group Club's Ties with CCP
Seal of the US House Select Committee on China, which raised concerns over alleged CCP-linked influence activities (Photo: X/@ChinaSelect). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bipartisan move, U.S. and UK legislators have reached out to the 48 Group Club, demanding transparency regarding its alleged deep ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The coalition, led by John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR), alongside UK parliamentarians, underscores concerns about the organization's involvement in Beijing's 'United Front' strategy, which reportedly aims to manipulate international political landscapes to benefit China.

The lawmakers, part of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), cautioned that the 'United Front' initiative represents a sophisticated blend of influence and intelligence operations. Their formal communication stresses the group's role in shaping narratives and exerting influence over UK elites, potentially affecting both national policies and public opinion globally. This raises alarms regarding transparency and accountability within the 48 Group, given its extensive membership and political connections.

As highlighted in the release, the 48 Group is believed to function as a networking hub fostering ties with China's allies, an arrangement exploited by the CCP to further its strategic intents. The legislators' letter advocates for the release of compliance, risk, and due diligence documents related to the group's collaborations with CCP-affiliated entities, aiming to shed light on any undue influences and to ensure an unbiased stance in international discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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