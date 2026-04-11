Uttarakhand Launches Cybercrime Crackdown Ahead of Char Dham Yatra

The Special Task Force in Uttarakhand has commenced an extensive operation against cybercriminals to safeguard pilgrims ahead of the annual Char Dham Yatra. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh revealed to ANI that criminals are creating fake websites and social media accounts to deceive devotees, particularly those seeking helicopter services for Kedarnath Dham.

A special team under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's guidance is actively monitoring digital platforms to combat these fraudulent activities. The STF has successfully removed 180 fake social media links and requested the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to block 52 suspicious mobile numbers due to identified threats.

Moreover, 10 fraudulent websites related to helicopter ticket scams were identified and reported, resulting in their deactivation. Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar emphasized that all necessary arrangements, including accommodation and transport facilities, are being set up for the pilgrimage starting April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)