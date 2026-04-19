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Tensions Rise in Nalanda: Arrest Made in Eye Injury Incident

A man in Bihar's Nalanda district was arrested for allegedly inflicting a serious eye injury on a 13-year-old boy over a minor dispute. The incident led to counter-complaints, and police have named suspects in both cases, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Biharsharif | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:00 IST
Tensions Rise in Nalanda: Arrest Made in Eye Injury Incident
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Authorities in Bihar's Nalanda district have arrested a man allegedly involved in causing a serious eye injury to a 13-year-old following a minor dispute. The altercation, which took place in the Harnaut police station area, led to heightened tensions.

A written complaint was filed on Saturday, detailing that the injury occurred on Friday when the boy tangled with a neighbor. Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, the Bihar Sharif-2 SDPO, confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old man who has since been remanded to judicial custody.

The situation has escalated with a counter-complaint from the opposing party, claiming injuries to their children. In total, authorities have listed four accused in one case and six in the other, with operations underway to apprehend those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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