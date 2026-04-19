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Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Firecracker Factory Explosion Claims Lives

A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, resulted in at least 18 fatalities and injured six more. President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the victims' families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Firecracker Factory Explosion Claims Lives
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A devastating incident occurred at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, leaving at least 18 people dead and six others severely injured. The disaster has sent shockwaves across the region, prompting a response from national leaders.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her profound distress over the loss of lives in the tragic accident. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families through a post on the social media platform X.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion at the private firecracker manufacturing unit. The affected families are receiving support, while the call for safety reforms in the industry grows louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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