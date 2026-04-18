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Vice President's Sri Lanka Trip: Bridging Diplomacy and Community

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's two-day visit to Sri Lanka aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and engage with the Indian-origin Tamil community. His meetings with top leaders and visits to pivotal sites highlight a commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and fostering deep-rooted cultural connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:08 IST
Vice President's Sri Lanka Trip: Bridging Diplomacy and Community
Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set to embark on a pivotal two-day visit to Sri Lanka, focusing on diplomatic talks and community outreach with the Indian-origin Tamil population. Scheduled for April 19, the visit will serve as a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

During his stay, Vice President Radhakrishnan will hold discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and the Leader of the Opposition. His agenda includes interactions with representatives from Sri Lankan Tamil parties and Indian-origin Tamil political groups, showcasing a blend of official diplomacy and grassroots engagement.

On the second day, he will travel to Nuwara Eliya to meet the Indian-origin Tamil community, residing in settlements developed under India's Housing Project Phase III. This visit, highlighted by direct conversations with local families, aims to address their concerns and fortify India-Sri Lanka relations, symbolizing centuries-old ties and future collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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