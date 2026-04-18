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Iran Reinforces Military Control Over Strait of Hormuz

Iran announced the reimplementation of strict military control over the Strait of Hormuz, after the U.S. allegedly violated a prior ceasefire agreement. Iran accuses the U.S. of maritime misconduct, justifying the reinstatement of control over this crucial waterway until complete freedom for Iranian vessels is ensured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:43 IST
Iran Reinforces Military Control Over Strait of Hormuz
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant development, Iran has declared a return to stringent military oversight of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as per a statement broadcasted by state media on Saturday. This move follows Iran's accusation of the United States violating a previously negotiated deal with Israel and Lebanon.

The Iranian government, represented by the Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), alleged that despite Iran's goodwill gesture to allow limited vessel passage, the U.S. has engaged in unlawful maritime practices under the guise of enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports. These actions have led to the restoration of tight control over this critical corridor by Iran's armed forces.

Iran's reinstatement of authority over the Strait of Hormuz will remain steadfast unless the U.S. guarantees unrestricted movement for Iranian vessels. This announcement coincided with former President Trump's assertion on social media that the blockade will persist until a peace agreement is secured, sparking strong reactions from Iran's political leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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