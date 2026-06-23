Iranian FM Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf in Oman; discuss Iran-US MoU

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker HE Ghalibaf arrived in Muscat on Monday, as part of their official visit to Oman. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi recieved and extended a heartfelt welcome to the Iranian delegation.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry of Oman wrote, "His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi @badralbusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received this evening His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as part of his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman." The Ministry stated that the leaders held key discussions on topics ranging from the relations of cooperation between Oman and Iran, along with a "constructive" talk on the Iran-US MoU, and the announcements made regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

"During the meeting, they discussed the relations of cooperation and good neighborliness between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and ways to develop them in a manner that serves common interests, alongside exchanging views on the latest developments in the regional situation. Both sides affirmed the importance of utilizing the current diplomatic moment to support peace efforts, enhance de-escalation and stability, in accordance with the principles of international law and good neighborliness, in a way that bolsters opportunities for de-escalation and preserves the security of the region and the safety of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and international waterways," it wrote. "The meeting was attended by His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Hinaai, His Excellency Musa Farhank, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, and a number of officials from both sides," it added.

Oman's Foreign Minister, in a post on X, extended his welcome to the Iranian delegation and reaffirmed commitment to "international law." "Welcomed Iran's Speaker of Parliament HE Dr. Ghalibaf and FM Dr. Araghchi in Muscat this evening. Constructive discussions on the recent Iran-US MOU, especially the Strait of Hormuz paragraph. We affirmed commitment to international law and toll-free safe passage," he wrote.

This comes as Iran and the United States have established a direct communication line to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" in the Strait of Hormuz, mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced on Monday after the first round of high-level talks under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The statement read, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz." (ANI)