Brazil expands recognition of refugees on World Refugee Day

Brazil marked World Refugee Day with a ceremony at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in Brasilia, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and reaffirming its commitment to refugee protection, integration and international cooperation, according to Brasil 247. The event brought together representatives of the federal government, the justice system, international organisations and civil society to discuss refugee protection, integration and the growing challenges posed by global displacement. Officials highlighted Brazil's efforts to strengthen its refugee protection system while stressing that long-term integration remains equally important.

Opening the event, National Justice Secretary Maria Rosa Guimarães Loula said refugee protection is "an asset that countries can benefit from" and noted that Brazil's approach has become an international reference for good practices. She also emphasised that refugee protection should not be confused with migration policy and acknowledged that the country has strengthened its operational capacity to manage refugee arrivals. As reported by Brasil 247, Representing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Davide Torzilli said seeking asylum is a fundamental human right. He noted that conflicts, climate change and humanitarian crises have made global displacement increasingly complex, adding that refugees need not only protection but also opportunities for social and economic integration.

Justice and Public Security Minister Wellington Cesar Lima e Silva described the National Committee for Refugees (Conare) as the cornerstone of Brazil's refugee policy, reaffirming the government's commitment to humanitarian principles and multilateral cooperation. Other speakers highlighted the importance of language training, community inclusion and employment opportunities to help refugees rebuild their lives. During the event, UNHCR and the International Migration Observatory launched the reports "Global Trends: Forced Displacement in 2025" and "Refuge in Numbers 2026." According to UNHCR, there are currently 117.8 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, including 41.6 million refugees and 9 million asylum seekers. Seven out of ten refugees originate from Afghanistan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela, while children account for 39 per cent of the global refugee population.

The reports showed that Brazil received 75,600 new asylum applications in 2025, an increase of 11 per cent over the previous year. The country officially recognised 165,774 refugees, representing a 5.9 per cent rise compared with 2024. Venezuelans accounted for nearly 90 per cent of recognised refugees, while Cuba became the leading country of origin for new asylum applications. Officials also acknowledged persistent challenges, noting that most Brazilian municipalities still lack initiatives to combat xenophobia and only a small proportion offer multilingual public services. They called for stronger coordination among government agencies and local communities to improve refugee reception and long-term integration.

The ceremony concluded with a performance by Iranian refugee singer Mah Mooni, who shared her journey of seeking freedom in Brazil after leaving Iran because of restrictions on women's rights. Expressing gratitude to her adopted country, she said Brazil had given her the opportunity to rebuild her life while urging continued support for refugees and the protection of human rights worldwide. (ANI)