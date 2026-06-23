Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak, WHO says

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has surpassed 1,000 cases and 267 deaths in its first month, prompting a call for expanded response efforts.

Reuters | Congos Ebola Outbreak Has The Largest Number Of Confirmed Cases In The First Month Of Any Ebola Outbreak In Africa | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:18 IST
Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak, WHO says
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

Congo's ​Ebola outbreak has the largest ​number of confirmed cases ‌in the ​first month of any Ebola outbreak in Africa, a senior World Health Organization official told a ‌briefing on Tuesday. The Bundibugyo outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has infected over 1,000 people and killed 267 was detected late and ‌experts say the virus had already been circulating for months before ‌it was officially declared on May 15. “The response needs to expand to keep pace with the expanding outbreak - this is beginning to happen," WHO's Abdirahman Mahamud told a ⁠press ​briefing in ⁠Geneva after returning from the outbreak's epicentre Bunia last week.

The two biggest Ebola outbreaks ⁠before this one were in West Africa in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia ​which killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016, and a less ⁠fatal outbreak in Congo in 2018. Ebola cases have now been reported in at least ⁠three ​of eastern Congo's crowded displacement camps, Reuters has reported. The International Organization for Migration's Abdoulaye Wone said at the same briefing that at ⁠least 25 cases had been confirmed at the camps, including 14 deaths. There ⁠have been ⁠over 20 outbreaks in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026