Baloch Activist Condemns Alleged 'Collective Punishment' by Pakistani Authorities

Baloch activist Hakeem Wadela accuses Pakistani authorities of coercing families of Baloch leaders to publicly disown them. He claims it's part of a broader 'collective punishment' policy targeting Baloch political figures. Wadela calls for international intervention to safeguard the rights of Baloch activists and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:10 IST
Baloch Activist Condemns Alleged 'Collective Punishment' by Pakistani Authorities
Baloch political activist Hakeem Wadela (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Baloch political activist, Hakeem Wadela, has accused Pakistani authorities of exerting 'collective punishment' on the families of Baloch political leaders. Wadela alleges that relatives of prominent Baloch activist and Baloch National Movement chairman, Naseem Baloch, faced pressure to publicly disown him during a staged press conference on Monday.

In a video statement, Wadela claims that relatives of Dr. Naseem Baloch were forcibly made to repeat state-aligned allegations against Baloch activists. He further alleged that the activist's father and two uncles were detained by Pakistani security forces in February 2026, remaining in undisclosed custody as leverage against the family.

Wadela described these actions as part of a failing broader strategy and urged international communities and human rights organizations to recognize and counteract the systematic intimidation. He asserted that this 'collective punishment' infringes on the rights of Baloch political voices and undermines their national struggle.

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