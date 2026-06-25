High-Stakes Drama: Brazilian Senator Wagner Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

Brazilian Senator Jaques Wagner, a key ally of President Lula, resigned from his Senate leadership role due to a corruption investigation linked to Banco Master. The probe involves alleged bribes for political influence, creating political challenges for Lula ahead of the October elections. Wagner denies wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazilian Senator Jaques Wagner | Updated: 25-06-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 04:52 IST
High-Stakes Drama: Brazilian Senator Wagner Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

In a significant political development, Senator Jaques ​Wagner, a trusted ally of Brazilian President Luiz ‌Inacio ​Lula da Silva, resigned from his coveted role as the government's leader in the Senate on Wednesday. This resignation comes in light of a growing corruption investigation that puts both him and Lula in a precarious position as October's elections approach.

The investigation centers around allegations against Daniel Vorcaro, the former owner of Banco Master. Authorities suspect Vorcaro used his financial influence to sway prominent politicians, leading to investigations of high-profile figures including Wagner. Wagner's resignation was reportedly decided after a candid meeting with President Lula where they mutually agreed on his departure.

This development adds a layer of complexity to Lula's electoral campaign as he tries to secure a fourth term. Wagner is determined to clear his name while supporting Lula, highlighting the tension between personal integrity and political alliances in Brazil's volatile political landscape. The investigation also affects Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who is considered Lula's main political adversary in the presidential race.

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