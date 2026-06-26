Small Aircraft Crash Sparks Alarm at Beijing's Iconic CITIC Tower

A small aircraft collided with Beijing's CITIC Tower, causing debris to fall. Emergency responses were activated, evacuating the skyscraper as visuals showed debris and a damaged taxi. The aircraft, a Sunward SA 60L Aurora, seemed to have deviated from its flight path. The incident's cause and casualties remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:14 IST
Small Aircraft Crash Sparks Alarm at Beijing's Iconic CITIC Tower
China's tallest skyscraper, the 109-storey CITIC Tower (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a disturbing incident on Friday afternoon, a small aircraft reportedly struck the 109-storey CITIC Tower, famously known as China Zun, in Beijing. The impact on China's tallest skyscraper led to debris cascading down, including what seemed to be a piece of the aircraft's tail. A damaged taxi window illustrated the extent of the collision's aftermath, as dramatic visuals shared on social media captivated onlookers.

On-site, a CNN journalist reported a rapid response from emergency services. Evacuations were swift, with people gathering near the entrance amidst a suite of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances. Despite the urgency, precise details from local authorities are awaited as they navigate the unfolding situation.

Initial data suggests that the aircraft was a Sunward SA 60L Aurora, a light sport aircraft locally operated. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 highlighted an unusual flight path deviation prior to the crash. The incident underscores Beijing's strict drone regulations, reinforcing its designation as a drone-free zone from May 1. The cause of this alarming event and any related casualties remain uncertain as investigations continue.

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