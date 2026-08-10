Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc Across Eastern China
Typhoon Dolphin has unleashed severe weather in eastern China, affecting numerous provinces and grounding flights in Shanghai. The storm, hitting maximum winds of 151 kph, caused widespread flooding and significant disruption. Authorities are on high alert for continued heavy rainfall and rising flood risks.
- Country:
- China
Regions in eastern China are grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Dolphin, a forceful storm that has soaked coastal areas and disrupted life in various provinces.
Upon making landfall in Zhejiang, Dolphin unleashed strong winds and torrential rain, inundating streets and leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Shanghai.
Officials have issued urgent flood warnings and are monitoring river levels closely as they brace for ongoing heavy rains and heightened flood risks, especially in Beijing and other central regions.