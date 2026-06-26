US and Iran Gear Up for Critical Talks as Direct Deconfliction Channel Emerges

As diplomatic tensions simmer, the United States and Iran are poised for another round of crucial negotiations, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding earlier this month. Anonymous sources have revealed to Al Arabiya that these talks will take place at the picturesque Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on June 28 and 29.

According to insiders, this upcoming engagement will be a technical dialogue at the expert tier. In a notable turn of events, US Vice President JD Vance has disclosed that both nations are close to agreeing on a direct military deconfliction channel, featuring personnel from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) meeting in Doha, Qatar, as reported by Al Jazeera.

This initiative is considered a breakthrough in alleviating rising tensions. Vance, during a conversation with the British news outlet UnHerd, detailed the logistical framework for the arrangement. Meanwhile, diplomatic conversations continue with the Gulf Cooperation Council, as both regions reaffirm their partnership to secure diplomacy with Iran and uphold regional stability.