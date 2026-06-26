US and Iran Gear Up for Critical Talks as Direct Deconfliction Channel Emerges

The US and Iran are preparing for high-stakes negotiations in Switzerland as they establish a direct deconfliction channel involving military representatives. This significant move aims to ease tensions and further diplomatic efforts in the region while involving collaborations with the Gulf Cooperation Council and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:38 IST
US and Iran Gear Up for Critical Talks as Direct Deconfliction Channel Emerges
A Swiss flag is pictured in front of the Burgenstock Resort in Lucerne, Switzerland (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

As diplomatic tensions simmer, the United States and Iran are poised for another round of crucial negotiations, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding earlier this month. Anonymous sources have revealed to Al Arabiya that these talks will take place at the picturesque Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on June 28 and 29.

According to insiders, this upcoming engagement will be a technical dialogue at the expert tier. In a notable turn of events, US Vice President JD Vance has disclosed that both nations are close to agreeing on a direct military deconfliction channel, featuring personnel from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) meeting in Doha, Qatar, as reported by Al Jazeera.

This initiative is considered a breakthrough in alleviating rising tensions. Vance, during a conversation with the British news outlet UnHerd, detailed the logistical framework for the arrangement. Meanwhile, diplomatic conversations continue with the Gulf Cooperation Council, as both regions reaffirm their partnership to secure diplomacy with Iran and uphold regional stability.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026