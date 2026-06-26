Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty to Mishandling Classified Information

John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Trump, has pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information. He faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $2.25 million fine. Despite stern penalties, his actions highlighted longstanding tensions between law enforcement and political critiques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | John Bolton | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:12 IST
Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty to Mishandling Classified Information
John Bolton

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser under U.S. President Donald Trump, admitted guilt in federal court for mishandling classified information. Bolton's plea agreement includes a sentencing range of no prison time to five years and a $2.25 million fine.

As part of the agreement, Bolton will complete community service and meet with intelligence officials. His sentencing is scheduled for October 28. The case stems from allegations that Bolton shared sensitive information while preparing a memoir, which led to charges but no published classified details.

U.S. attorney Kelly O. Hayes stressed the dangers of Bolton's actions, citing national security risks. Bolton's lawyer highlighted his client's acceptance of responsibility, contrasting it with former President Trump's handling of classified documents. Bolton's case demonstrates the complex intersection of law enforcement and political disputes.

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