Controversy Intensifies: 'Kala Hiran' Faces Legal Hurdle

The movie 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' faces legal challenges before its release. The film, akin to Salman Khan's poaching case, is claimed to tarnish reputations, prompting Sonu Mishra's exit. Khan seeks court intervention, alleging violation of rights. The case hearing is slated for July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:13 IST
Controversy Intensifies: 'Kala Hiran' Faces Legal Hurdle
Actor Sonu Mishra on exiting 'Kala Hiran' film (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The controversy surrounding 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', a film purportedly inspired by Salman Khan's infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case, is deepening as its release approaches. The trailer has ignited widespread debate, and Khan has reacted by seeking a court injunction to halt the film's release. The matter is scheduled for a legal hearing on July 1.

Amidst the turmoil, actor Sonu Mishra, initially involved with the project, disclosed his reasons for stepping away. Mishra explained to ANI his initial belief that the film would support Khan. However, realizing the film's potential to damage the superstar's reputation and that of Rajasthan, Mishra decided to withdraw, citing ethical concerns and creative conflicts.

Mishra expressed a willingness to be part of narratives about the Bishnoi community, provided they are genuine. He stressed that no threats came from his community, which he views positively. Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue, with Khan arguing that the film infringes on his personal rights and public image. The film's fate now rests in the court's hands as they review the case on July 1.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026