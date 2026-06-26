Controversy Intensifies: 'Kala Hiran' Faces Legal Hurdle

The controversy surrounding 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', a film purportedly inspired by Salman Khan's infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case, is deepening as its release approaches. The trailer has ignited widespread debate, and Khan has reacted by seeking a court injunction to halt the film's release. The matter is scheduled for a legal hearing on July 1.

Amidst the turmoil, actor Sonu Mishra, initially involved with the project, disclosed his reasons for stepping away. Mishra explained to ANI his initial belief that the film would support Khan. However, realizing the film's potential to damage the superstar's reputation and that of Rajasthan, Mishra decided to withdraw, citing ethical concerns and creative conflicts.

Mishra expressed a willingness to be part of narratives about the Bishnoi community, provided they are genuine. He stressed that no threats came from his community, which he views positively. Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue, with Khan arguing that the film infringes on his personal rights and public image. The film's fate now rests in the court's hands as they review the case on July 1.