Electoral Roll Controversy: BJP and Congress Clash Over ECI's Revision

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticizes Congress for opposing the Election Commission's electoral roll revision, labeling their objections as political. Meanwhile, Congress launches a campaign to safeguard poor voters' rights, alleging BJP's disenfranchisement attempts. The tension highlights a split over perceived electoral benefits and voting rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:12 IST
Electoral Roll Controversy: BJP and Congress Clash Over ECI's Revision
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, has launched a scathing critique against the Congress party over its opposition to the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking in Hubballi, Joshi accused Congress of duplicity, questioning the basis of their objections given their past electoral gains attributed to the same process.

Joshi challenged Congress to explain why they are apprehensive, citing their declared victories in various states like Kerala, Telangana, and Jharkhand which reportedly involved the same revision process. He questioned the logic behind regional Congress leaders adopting a stance he deemed lacking sensibility.

In contrast, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President BK Hariprasad accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the electoral revision to disenfranchise poor, rural voters. Hariprasad stated that the Congress has initiated a grassroots campaign to protect these voters' rights, urging citizens to complete their enumeration forms by the end of July to prevent losing their voting rights.

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