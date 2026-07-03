Will World Bank’s $150 Million Push Help Sri Lanka Move From Rescue to Growth?

The World Bank's approval of US$150 million in financing for Sri Lanka marks a shift in the country's reform agenda from economic stabilisation to long-term growth. The funding will support the Sri Lanka Reforms for Growth, Resilience and Openness Development Policy Operation, known as REGROW DPO, the first in a planned series of three operations.

The programme follows the earlier Resilience, Stability and Economic Turnaround initiative, or RESET, which focused on helping Sri Lanka move through a period of economic stress. REGROW signals the next stage: building an economy that can attract private investment, improve competitiveness and create more jobs.

The private sector is now central

The REGROW programme supports reforms to reduce trade barriers, improve the investment climate and strengthen the financial sector. These measures are designed to make it easier for businesses to invest, expand and move into higher-value economic activity.

World Bank Country Manager for Sri Lanka Gevorg Sargsyan said the country has made considerable progress in stabilising its economy, but that the next stage of reforms is essential to attract private investment, expand high-value exports and create more employment opportunities.

Sri Lanka's recovery will depend not only on public financing, but on whether businesses see enough confidence and opportunity to invest. A more competitive economy requires firms that can move beyond low-margin activity and participate in sectors with stronger productivity and job potential. But that depends on reforms being implemented in ways that reduce uncertainty, improve access to finance and make the country more attractive to investors.

The financing also reflects a wider development approach. World Bank support is being paired with private-sector financing from the International Finance Corporation, which has committed nearly US$1.8 billion in long- and short-term financing to Sri Lanka's private sector between 2021 and 2026. Together, these efforts aim to connect public reform with business expansion and employment generation.

Jobs, women and energy define the real test

The success of REGROW will ultimately be judged less by the size of the financing and more by whether reforms improve conditions for workers, households and businesses. Job creation is at the heart of the programme, including measures designed to expand employment opportunities for women.

Growth that does not widen labour-market participation risks leaving important sections of the population behind. Expanding women's employment can support household incomes, strengthen the labour force and make growth more inclusive. However, the impact will depend on the specific reforms adopted and how effectively they address barriers to work.

The programme also targets the governance and performance of state-owned enterprises. This is a sensitive but important part of Sri Lanka's economic reform agenda. Better-governed public enterprises can reduce fiscal pressures and improve service delivery, but reforms can also involve difficult trade-offs over efficiency, accountability, pricing and employment.

Power-sector reform is another major pillar. REGROW supports increased competition in the power sector, with the aim of delivering more reliable services and lower energy costs for households and businesses. If successful, this could strengthen the business environment and ease pressure on consumers, but energy reforms often depend on regulatory design, investment, implementation capacity and public trust.

Reform momentum now needs proof

World Bank has worked with the country for more than 70 years and currently supports 13 active projects worth more than US$1.5 billion across education, healthcare, energy, transport, agriculture and social protection. REGROW builds on that engagement by linking financing to reforms aimed at strengthening long-term resilience.

However, the programme also raises familiar questions. Will reforms move from policy commitments to measurable implementation? Will private investors respond with new capital? Will women's employment expand? Will state-owned enterprise reforms improve performance without creating new social or political tensions? Will power-sector competition translate into more reliable services and lower costs?

These questions matter because development policy financing can create reform momentum, but it cannot guarantee outcomes. Reducing trade barriers may improve openness, but some firms may face adjustment pressure. Strengthening state-owned enterprises may improve efficiency, but could face resistance from affected groups. Expanding private investment may create jobs, but only if reforms improve confidence and business conditions in practice.

The upcoming phase will therefore test both policy design and implementation. Sri Lanka has moved from stabilisation toward a more ambitious reform agenda. The harder challenge now is to convert that agenda into investment, exports, jobs and more resilient public services.