Mass Gatherings Surge in Tehran for Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral

Tehran's streets fill with mourners as the city prepares for the funeral of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremonies, reported by CNN to run from July 4 to 9, see multitudes donning black, exhibiting national flags, and singing hymns, while some hold portraits of their departed leader.

A red flag from Imam Hussein's shrine adorns the casket, symbolizing resistance and dedication, as per the Iranian government. President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed deep sorrow but urged a show of national strength, calling all citizens to unite globally. He emphasized that this moment marks not an ending but a new era of unity, resilience, and progress.

The funerary plans stretch across several key cities in Iran and Iraq, promising significant security measures. Amidst threats from regional adversaries, security focus intensifies to safeguard order. Reports indicate Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader, abstaining from the events due to security reasons, while international dignitaries gather, underscoring the global weight of these proceedings.