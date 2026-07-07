U.S. Corporations Warn Against New Tariffs on Brazilian Imports

Major U.S. companies like Coca-Cola, Tesla, and eBay have urged the government to avoid new tariffs on Brazilian imports, suggesting such tariffs would disrupt supply chains and increase costs. They advocate for exemptions and calibrated policies to mitigate potential harm to American businesses and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:27 IST
U.S. Corporations Warn Against New Tariffs on Brazilian Imports
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a move to protect their interests, leading American corporations such as The Coca-Cola Company, Tesla, and eBay have submitted requests to the U.S. government, cautioning against the imposition of new tariffs on Brazilian goods. These companies argue that additional tariffs could disrupt supply chains, hike production costs, and ultimately harm both businesses and consumers across the country.

The formal submissions were made to the Office of the United States Trade Representative amid public consultations on the proposed tariffs. In separate filings, these corporations warned that extra duties on Brazilian imports could diminish the competitiveness of U.S. industries by driving up input costs and fostering supply chain uncertainties, as detailed by Brasil 247.

Coca-Cola has specifically requested the continuation of tariff exemptions for Brazilian orange raw materials and similar considerations for lemon-based inputs critical to its beverage production. Tesla, pointing out its substantial investment in domestic supply chain development, emphasized the unavailability of certain key materials from Brazil at the required scale and quality in the U.S., urging for well-considered policy adjustments. Meanwhile, eBay seeks to avoid tariffs on second-hand goods, highlighting the potential adverse impact on small sellers and American consumers if such transactions were burdened by additional duties.

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