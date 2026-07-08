From Transfers to Triumphs: A Week in Sports Highlights

Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Claude Giroux Signs Oneyear Deal To Return To Senators Veteran Forward Claude Giroux Is Returning To The Ottawa Senators On A Oneyear

In a week filled with significant sports updates, Claude Giroux has signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators worth $2 million, marking his fifth season with the team. The veteran forward's return is a key highlight among recent sports transactions.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to reshape their team, signing center Kevon Looney to a one-year, $3.9 million deal. Looney is expected to bolster the Lakers' frontcourt following a recent trade involving Deandre Ayton. In soccer, Antoine Griezmann’s move to Orlando City fulfills his dream of playing in the MLS, setting the stage for a potential reunion against Lionel Messi.

Elsewhere, prominent developments include Novak Djokovic's record-setting performance in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and Tyler Tolbert's achievement of 12 consecutive hits in MLB. Additionally, the U.S. Soccer team faces introspection after a World Cup exit, with discussions around coach Mauricio Pochettino's future on the horizon.