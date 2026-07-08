From Transfers to Triumphs: A Week in Sports Highlights
This week in sports saw notable moves including Claude Giroux's return to the Ottawa Senators, Antoine Griezmann's MLS debut, and key NBA trades. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic set a record at Wimbledon and Tyler Tolbert matched an MLB hitting streak, highlighting a significant week in sports.
In a week filled with significant sports updates, Claude Giroux has signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators worth $2 million, marking his fifth season with the team. The veteran forward's return is a key highlight among recent sports transactions.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to reshape their team, signing center Kevon Looney to a one-year, $3.9 million deal. Looney is expected to bolster the Lakers' frontcourt following a recent trade involving Deandre Ayton. In soccer, Antoine Griezmann’s move to Orlando City fulfills his dream of playing in the MLS, setting the stage for a potential reunion against Lionel Messi.
Elsewhere, prominent developments include Novak Djokovic's record-setting performance in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and Tyler Tolbert's achievement of 12 consecutive hits in MLB. Additionally, the U.S. Soccer team faces introspection after a World Cup exit, with discussions around coach Mauricio Pochettino's future on the horizon.