EU Court Backs Italian Aid Scheme for Airlines
The European Union's court has dismissed Ryanair's appeals against an Italian state aid scheme. The scheme, supporting airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, was deemed compliant with EU law. This ruling upholds Italy's subsidies to airlines affected by the crisis, validating the support mechanism under EU regulations.
The European Union's court announced on Wednesday that it has dismissed appeals brought by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair. These appeals challenged the legitimacy of an Italian state aid initiative that was approved to support airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court's decision confirms that the aid scheme, which provided subsidies to airlines affected by the COVID-19 crisis, complies with EU law. This ruling highlights the EU's acknowledgment of the necessary support for the aviation industry impacted by unprecedented challenges.
Italy's approach to aid during the global pandemic was closely scrutinized by Ryanair, but the court's ruling reinforces its legality within the EU framework, validating the supportive measures provided to the struggling airline sector.