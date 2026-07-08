EU Court Backs Italian Aid Scheme for Airlines

The European Union's court has dismissed Ryanair's appeals against an Italian state aid scheme. The scheme, supporting airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, was deemed compliant with EU law. This ruling upholds Italy's subsidies to airlines affected by the crisis, validating the support mechanism under EU regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Unions Court On Wednesday Dismissed Appeals Lodged By Irish Lowcost Airline Ryanair Against An Italian State Aid Schemed Approved To Support Airlines During The Covid Pandemic The Court Ruled That Aid Scheme Consisting Of Subsidies Paid By Italy To Airlines Affected By The Covid Crisis Was Compliant With Eu Law | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:24 IST
EU Court Backs Italian Aid Scheme for Airlines
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The European Union's court announced on Wednesday that it has dismissed appeals brought by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair. These appeals challenged the legitimacy of an Italian state aid initiative that was approved to support airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court's decision confirms that the aid scheme, which provided subsidies to airlines affected by the COVID-19 crisis, complies with EU law. This ruling highlights the EU's acknowledgment of the necessary support for the aviation industry impacted by unprecedented challenges.

Italy's approach to aid during the global pandemic was closely scrutinized by Ryanair, but the court's ruling reinforces its legality within the EU framework, validating the supportive measures provided to the struggling airline sector.

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