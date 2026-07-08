Tata Steel's Dutch Operations Under Legal Scrutiny for Environmental Violations

Dutch Prosecutors Said On Wednesday They Have Launched A Criminal Case Against The Dutch Arm Of Tata Steel For Intentionally Polluting The Environment The Prosecutors Said A Criminal Investigation Into Tatas Massive Plant In Ijmuiden

Dutch prosecutors have taken legal action against Tata Steel's Dutch operations, accusing the company of intentionally polluting the environment.

The investigation highlights Tata's insufficient maintenance of its coke oven and operating without proper licenses.

Despite Tata's claims of significant improvements, the plant's environmental impact continues to raise serious health concerns in the region.