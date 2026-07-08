Tata Steel's Dutch Operations Under Legal Scrutiny for Environmental Violations
Dutch prosecutors have initiated a criminal case against Tata Steel's Dutch arm over alleged environmental violations. The investigation focuses on inadequate maintenance and operating without licenses. Tata Steel, disagreeing with the accusations, claims it has improved its environmental efforts. A court hearing is set for November 20 in Amsterdam.
Dutch prosecutors have taken legal action against Tata Steel's Dutch operations, accusing the company of intentionally polluting the environment.
The investigation highlights Tata's insufficient maintenance of its coke oven and operating without proper licenses.
Despite Tata's claims of significant improvements, the plant's environmental impact continues to raise serious health concerns in the region.