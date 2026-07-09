Tragedy Strikes Fujian Shoe Factory with Fire Outbreak
A fire erupted at a shoe factory in Fujian, China, causing casualties according to CCTV. The blaze began around noon, trapping some individuals on the rooftop. The exact number of fatalities or injuries remains unknown. Authorities are working to assess the situation as rescue efforts continue.
A devastating fire has broken out at a shoe factory in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian, resulting in casualties, state broadcaster CCTV has reported.
The blaze ignited around noon local time, trapping some workers on the rooftop as rescue teams worked to free them.
Authorities have not yet provided details on the number of fatalities or injuries, as the full extent of the disaster remains unclear.
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