Tragedy Strikes Fujian Shoe Factory with Fire Outbreak

Casualties Have Been Reported After A Fire Broke Out On Thursday At A Shoe Factory In The Southeastern Chinese Province Of Fujian

A devastating fire has broken out at a shoe factory in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian, resulting in casualties, state broadcaster CCTV has reported.

The blaze ignited around noon local time, trapping some workers on the rooftop as rescue teams worked to free them.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the number of fatalities or injuries, as the full extent of the disaster remains unclear.