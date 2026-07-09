'Iran must never possess nuclear weapons; freedom of navigation in Hormuz must be respected': US State Dept Spox

The United States on Thursday reiterated its stance that Tehran cannot acquire nuclear weapons and must continue to respect the freedom of navigation via the Strait of Hormuz.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:10 IST
'Iran must never possess nuclear weapons; freedom of navigation in Hormuz must be respected': US State Dept Spox
US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey The United States on Thursday reiterated its stance that Tehran cannot acquire nuclear weapons and must continue to respect the freedom of navigation via the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks were made by the US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod, amid the backdrop of recent developments in West Asia. Macleod told ANI, "What we are seeing right now is Iran attacking non-military vessels, and the US administration is responding to that. President Trump has a wide range of options, and I cannot preview potential US military action. However, our primary objectives have always been clear: Iran must never possess nuclear weapons, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be respected."

Meanwhile, speaking about the recently concluded NATO Summit in Turkiye, Macleod underlined that the sentiment of Iran not acquiring nuclear weapons was also reflected at the transatlantic summit. "Regarding Iran, the allies stated that Iran must never possess nuclear weapons and must not be able to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international maritime route," she said.

On the front of the Ukraine conflict, she said that Kyiv is utilising assistance from Europe and Canada. " On the issue of Ukraine, the consensus was that NATO would provide support, though the bulk of the burden would be borne by European nations and Canada...We are sending weapons for Ukraine's security, and Ukraine is utilising this equipment with financial assistance from Europe and Canada. To address the Iran issue, we are cooperating through our bilateral treaties."

She noted how 'unity' emerged as the central theme at the NATO Summit in Turkiye, with members reaffirming Article 5 of the Washington Treaty- the foundation of NATO, which means that an attack on one is an attack on all. "We will stand together and cooperate for our shared security," MacLeod said. (ANI)

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